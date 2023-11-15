Warriors Starting 11 against Rwanda named

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

WARRIORS coach Baltemar Brito has named his starting 11 ahead of his side’s clash against Rwanda in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at Huye Stadium this afternoon.

The match kicks-off at 3PM.

The match will be available to watch live via a free stream feed on FIFA Plus.

Zimbabwe will be marking their return to international football when they face Rwanda at Huye Stadium in the city Butare.

It is not certain if the national broadcaster ZBC will have the game live.

After Rwanda, the Warriors will host Nigeria in their second Group C tie on Sunday at the same venue.

Zimbabwe is part of Group C in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers, alongside Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Rwanda, and Lesotho.

Warriors Starting Line-up

Donovan Benard (GK), (Defenders) Andrew Mbeba, Teenage Hadebe, Gerald Takwara, Divine Lunga, (Midfielders) Brian Banda, Marvellous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, (Forwards) Admiral Muskwe, Walter Musona, Prince Dube.

-@innocentskizoe