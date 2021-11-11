Warriors starting line-up for Bafana game named

Mehluli Sibanda in Johannesburg, South Africa

WARRIORS’ coach Norman Mapeza has named his starting line-up for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against South Africa which kicks-off at 9pm on Thursday at FNB Stadium.

FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari will start in goals for the Warriors, with his shield being provided by Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Bruce Kangwa, Brendan Galloway and Gerald Takwara.

Kelvin Madzongwe, Marvelous Nakamba, Blessing Sarupinda, Ishmael Wadi and Khama Billiat have been chosen in midfield, while Scotland-based striker David Moyo is tasked with finding goals for the Warriors.

On the bench are Donovan Bernard, Bill Antonio, Divine Lunga, Godknows Murwira, Peter Muduhwa, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Taimon Mvula, Thabani Kamusoko, Jonah Fabisch, Knox Mutizwa and Farai Madhananga.

Central defender Alex Mudimu, who is with the team in South Africa, is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards.

Mudimu will, however, be available for selection for Zimbabwe’s last fixture against Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Zimbabwe could spoil things for South Africa who are now tied on 10 points with Ghana, although Bafana Bafana have a superior goal difference.

If South Africa fail to win against Zimbabwe, they have to do it the hard way by beating Ghana away on Sunday.

Ghana blew an opportunity to top of the group when they drew 1-1 with Ethiopia at Orlando Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Zimbabwe starting lineup: Petros Mhari, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Bruce Kangwa, Brendan Galloway, Gerald Takwara, Kelvin Madzongwe, Marvelous Nakamba, Blessing Sarupinda, Ishmael Wadi, Khama Billiat (captain), David Moyo

