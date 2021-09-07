Warriors starting line-up named

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Warriors technical team has made two changes to the starting XI for Tuesday afternoon’s World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia at the Bahir Dar Stadium.

Speedy winger Kuda Mahachi has been dropped for Perfect Chikwende, while Terrence Dzvukamanja will start at centre-forward in place of the injured Tino Kadewere.

Zimbabwe got off to a dismal start in the qualifiers after settling for a dull goalless draw against Bafana Bafana at the National Sports Stadium last Friday.

The Warriors will be hoping for a better show upfront after managing only one shot on target against Bafana Bafana.

 

Warriors starting line-up:

Talbert Shumba, Gilroy Chimwemwe, Alec Mudimu, Devine Lunga, Onismor Bhasera, Thabani Kamusoko, Marshal Munetsi, Perfect Chikwende, Knowledge Musona, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Khama Billiat

