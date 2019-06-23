Warriors still in the fight: Knox

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Cairo, Egypt

WARRIORS striker Knox Mutizwa believes once they navigate their way from the forest of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Group A jungle, the Warriors will be an unstoppable force in this tournament.

Speaking after the Saturday evening training session at the El sekka-el hadid SC Stadium here in Cairo, the former Highlanders hitman said their biggest huddle was the group games where they have already played and lost to hosts Egypt with the next encounter against Uganda coming on Wednesday before they wrap up their round robin group matches against Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We are determined to become the first group of Warriors to make it through to the knockout stages of the tournament, the spirit in camp is amazing while the belief is just superb. I know the whole nation is behind us and once we come out of this group games forest, then I can assure Zimbabwe that they will witness the unstoppable force of this band of Warriors, “said Mutizwa, now turning out for Golden Arrows in South Africa.

He said they have put aside their loss to Egypt on Friday night and are now firmly focused on the next encounter were they will come on a collision course with Uganda, who stunned DRC 2,0 on Saturday.

“The loss is behind us now, we don’t want to think backwards as that will derail us from the journey we want. If however we go with the same spirit that we exhibited against Egypt, I don’t see anything stopping us but this is not to undermine or underate our opponents,” said Mutizwa.