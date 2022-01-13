Warriors target jagular as they seek Malawi redemption

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ coach Norman Mapeza says his boys will go for the jugular when they take on Malawi in their second Africa Cup of Nations Group B encounter tomorrow in Cameroon as they push to get at least four points from the three matches.

The Warriors opened their Afcon finals’ campaign with a heart-rending 0-1 defeat to Senegal on Monday and will wrap up their group stage sojourn against Guinea.

Zimbabwe must, however, first take care of the Flames of Malawi, who are no pushovers despite them losing their opener 0-1 to Guinea on Monday.

“Our minds are now on the game against Malawi where we need to give our all so that we can get maximum points because I think if we can get to four points, we will get to the next round of 16.

This is where most of our focus will be against Malawi,” said Mapeza as he prepared the Warriors for their last match in Baffousam.

The clash with Guinea will be in the capital Yaoundé.

In the unlikely event that the Warriors top Group B, they will set up a date with the best third-placed finishers from either Group A, C or D in the round of 16.

Group A has hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and Ethiopia, while Group C has Morocco, Ghana, Gabon and Comoros. Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau make up Group D.

Finishing as runners-up will see the Warriors meeting runners-up from Group F, which has Tunisia, Mali, Gambia and Mauritania.

There are four slots reserved for best third-placed finishers from the six groups and if the Warriors become one of the four teams, they will square up against Group D winners, who are likely to be Nigeria or Egypt.

The Warriors are yet to go past the group stage since making their Afcon finals debut in 2004.