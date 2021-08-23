Warriors’ target Macauley Bonne shines for Ipswich

Warriors’ target Macauley Bonne shines for Ipswich Ipswich Town forward Macauley Bonne

The Chronicle

Sports Reporter

AFTER scoring a brace at the weekend, Ipswich Town forward Macauley Bonne has been named in the English Football League One Team of the Week.

The prospective Warriors’ striker found the back of the net twice as Ipswich Town drew 2-2 against MK Dons.

It was the Zimbabwean’s first brace for the League One team and he has now scored three goals in four appearances for Ipswich.

Bonne has for some time now been expected to be part of the Warriors’ fold, but there has always been an excuse for him not to fulfill a call-up.

Defender Tendayi Darikwa scored his first goal for Wigan in England’s League One as they ran out 2-0 winners over Charlton on Saturday.

France-based midfielder Marshal Munetsi was also on target when his side Stade de Reims drew 1-1 against Metz.

 

