Warriors to face Botswana

[email protected]

THERE were no surprises in the Warriors team to face Botswana on September 30 announced today.

Zimbabwe are set to play for the first time on Saturday next week under a new technical team of Baltemar Brito and his assistants Bongani Mafu and Genesis Mangombe who were confirmed on Friday to carry the assignment on an interim basis till June 30, next year.

The squad

Goalkeepers

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya

Defenders

Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Frank Makarati (Dynamos), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn)

Midfielders

Brighton Manhire (Highlanders), Sherpard Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Davison Marowa (Herentals), Walter Musona (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals)

Forwards

William Manondo (Caps United), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)