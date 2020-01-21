Warriors to know WC opponents

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Warriors will today know their opponents in the second round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup when the group stage draw is conducted at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, tonight.

Zimbabwe are returning to the qualifiers of the global showpiece after missing the 2018 campaign serving a suspension for failure to pay former Warriors’ coach José Claudinei Georgini, better known as Valinhos.

The debt has since been paid and Zimbabwe are back in the qualifiers and hoping for a positive return.

The national side was placed in Pot 3 for the draw after progressing through the preliminary round by beating Somalia 3-2 on aggregate. The seeding was based on the latest Fifa Rankings released December.

Zimbabwe could face Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali and DR Congo, who are in Pot 1.

Other possible opponents in Pot 2 are Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cape Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia and Congo.

Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia and Djibouti make up Pot 4.

Action is expected to kick-off in October.

Pots for group stages draw

Pot 1

Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, DR Congo

Pot 2

Uganda, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Guinea, Cape Verde, Gabon, Zambia, Benin, Congo Brazzaville

Pot 3

Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Central African Republic, Zimbabwe, Niger, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau

Pot 4

Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti. – @innocentskizoe