Warriors to play next 2026 World Cup Qualifier home match in South Africa

Warriors pictured in training during their recent trip to Botswana

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Warriors are set to play their next 2026 World Cup Qualifier home and away matches in South Africa, according to ZIFA.

The next round of matches are in June.

All Zimbabwe football grounds were condemned by CAF ahead of the start of the qualifiers in November last year.

In a post on X, ZIFA said, the Warriors will be considered the home team when they face Lesotho at Johannesburg’s Orlando Stadium on June 7 and they will play away against South Africa at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on June 11.

“Via Orlando! The Warriors continue their quest for glory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Matchday 3: Zimbabwe v Lesotho Friday, June 7 Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg 1800 hrs CAT.

“Matchday 4: South Africa v Zimbabwe Tuesday, June 11 Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein 2100hrs CAT.”

Last year, the Warriors had to host Nigeria in Rwanda on matchday 2 of the campaign because of the unavailability of stadiums in Zimbabwe. Rwanda had hosted Zimbabwe in the first match.

The Warriors drew both matches and sit on position five in Group C that is topped by Rwanda and includes South Africa (2), Nigeria (3) Lesotho (4) and anchored by Benin.