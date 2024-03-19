Warriors troop into camp

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ZIFA expects the bulk of the Warriors squad to be in Malawi by end of day Tuesday.

In a statement, ZIFA spokesperson, Kudzaishe Mupoperi said local players will be joined by their foreign-based counterparts in Lilongwe this Monday.

“The following players, who were called up for the Malawi Four Nations Tournament, have successfully arrived in Lilongwe: Emmanuel Jalai, Kevin Moyo, Junior Makunike, Martin Mapisa, Peter Muduhwa Donovan Bernard and Walter Musona,” read the statement.

“These locally-based players were accompanied by head coach Norman Mapeza and his technical team, which includes assistant coach Takesure Chiragwi and Warriors manager Clement Matawu.

“Additionally, the squad has been reinforced by the presence of the following foreign-based players: Teenage Hadebe (Tumosan Konyaspor, Turkey), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday, UK), Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC, Saudi Arabia) Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana). The remaining members of the Warriors squad are anticipated to arrive in Lilongwe at 1500hrs on Tuesday, 19th March.”

