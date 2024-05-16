Warriors’ World Cup Qualifiers kick off times moved

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ZIFA has announced a change of times to Zimbabwe’s World Cup Qualifiers kick-off times next month.

The Warriors are forced to play their home games away from home as there is no fit stadium for international matches in the country.

They play Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on June 7.

Kick-off time was initially set at 6 pm CAT, but the game will now start at 3 pm CAT.

The Warriors will then play South Africa at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on June 11 in a match that will now start at 6 pm CAT from the initial 7.30PM CAT.