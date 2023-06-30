WATCH: 20-year-old dream realised in Lupane

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

FOR many years villagers in Lupanda in Kusile District in Matabeleland North endured the agony of accessing critical services across Mbembesi River, particularly during the rainy season when the water body would be flooded.

Those who fell sick and needed to go to St Luke’s Hospital would sometimes end up succumbing to their sickness after failing to cross the flooded river.

In the event of death, families would sometimes be forced to keep the body of their deceased loved ones in their homes for days before burial instead of ferrying the body to the St Luke’s hospital mortuary.

The same applied to school children attending Somgolo Primary School, which is located 300m from Mbembesi River.

In some instances, some people drowned as they tried to cross the flooded river in an effort to either seek critical medical help or to buy food items.

These are harrowing tales shared by the Lupanda community, which prompted Government to intervene by reconstructing Somgolo Bridge.

The bridge that was constructed by the Rhodesian government saved no purpose as it would also be submerged in water each time the river flooded.

Mbembesi River separates Kusile and Tsholotsho districts.

There was an aura of excitement in 2005 when a new bridge was pegged, bringing hope to the local community.

Sadly, the joy was short-lived as there was no meaningful development.

In 2018, hope was reignited when the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa walked the talk of leaving no one and no place behind by putting the project into motion.

The 230 metre-long bridge whose construction is being undertaken by the Rural Infrastructural Development Agency (RIDA), is near completion and will be ready for use next month.

The labour is being provided by locals.

The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Joram Gumbo who was in the company of the Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, yesterday visited the construction site, about 10km off the 145km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls, to assess progress.

For Mrs Sanelene Ndlovu of Somgolo Village, the bridge marks a new dawn for the local community.

“Our children were failing to attend school during the rainy season. In fact, my child passed his O-level studies, but he only managed to proceed to Regina Mundi High School in the second term,” she said.

“People would fall sick and needed to go to St Luke’s Hospital, but it was impossible because of the flooded river. I am so grateful to the Government for listening to our pleas by constructing Somgolo Bridge.”

Another villager, Mr Joseph Tshuma said they now have a sense of belonging. He said in the past, they felt neglected in terms of development.

“It’s still hard to believe what is happening here, but at the same time we are so happy now that this bridge is almost complete.

“There are some people from this village who drowned while trying to cross the flooded river,” he said.

Lupane East MP Cde Mbongeni Dube said once the bridge is complete, small-scale farmers will be able to speedily transport their produce to the market.

Somgolo Primary School headmistress, Miss Virginia Mudimba said they are optimistic of recording an improved pass rate as learners would now be able to attend classes throughout the year.

“Half of our learners stay across Mbembesi River and during the rainy season, they normally attended school for two weeks in a month.

“Once this bridge is complete, we are looking forward to better attendance and improved pass rates, particularly for our Grade 7 learners,” she said.

“As a school, we are really excited and grateful to Government for taking this initiative of constructing the bridge.”

A Grade Six learner at Somgolo Primary School, Lungile Moyo said going to school during the rainy season presented a challenge for her and other learners.

Minister Gumbo said the Second Republic has brought tangible changes on all projects that had stalled, particularly in the Matabeleland region.

He said President Mnangagwa has been clear on Government’s position of driving development across all areas that had been lagging behind

Minister Moyo said Matabeleland North will never be the same again following a bold move by the Second Republic to transform the province and the region.

“This is another example that President Mnangagwa walks the talk. This bridge was pegged many years ago, but nothing was happening and it took the Second Republic just a few years to complete it. We are grateful to the His Excellency, President Mnangagwa for this milestone,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing villagers and traditional leaders, Minister Gumbo said under the National Development Strategy 1, (NDS1), Government is championing infrastructure development with the objective of becoming an upper middle income society by 2030.

He said the journey towards attaining the national vision can only be fulfilled through interventions such as the construction, renovation and rehabilitation of infrastructure.

“The construction of Somgolo Bridge therefore resonates with the developmental philosophy of His Excellency the President that no-one and no place should be left behind. Indeed, economic growth and development cannot be achieved in the absence of appropriate economic and social infrastructure,” said Minister Gumbo.

“Government is therefore acutely aware that the provision of appropriate infrastructure in the rural areas is critical for achieving sustainable economic growth.”