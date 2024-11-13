Watch: 2nd place CRTF win fuels Boom Jazz’s mission to address social issues

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Chinhoyi-based band Boom Jazz, who recently placed second in the Chibuku Road to Fame (CRTF) national competition, is determined to address societal injustices through the power of music. Formed last year by Tinotenda Guyo, the band aims to shed light on the issues impacting communities.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz following the competition held at Glamis Arena in Harare on Saturday, Guyo shared: “Our group was formed last year with support from my brother, Duramazwi, who is also a local musician. Our goal is to advance social commentary through music.”

Boom Jazz’s music covers topics that impact everyday life, from social injustice to love and faith. Guyo said their recent success has motivated them to make a difference.

“We want to tackle issues affecting our day-to-day lives. Winning this competition has given us the confidence to work even harder to grow our brand and influence.”

The band consists of eight members: lead vocalist Tinotenda Chizunga, vocalists Blessing Mwanawenyu and Vanessa Matapura, bass guitarist Tinashe Mupuwi, drummer Vincent Jackson, lead guitarist Valentine Madzorera, percussionist Tinotenda Guyo, and keyboardist Nicole Chindinga.

– @mthabisi_mthire