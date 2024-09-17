WATCH: 82 is the new 42: A royal birthday surprise

President Mnangagwa listens as Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube reads the citation of his birthday gift before presentation after the official opening of the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (Zedcon) in Victoria Falls yesterday. Looking on is the Minister of Defence Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri. — Picture by Eliah Saushoma

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

DELEGATES to the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (Zedcon) yesterday burst into song and dance in a surprise celebration of President Mnangagwa, who turned 82 on Sunday, before gifting him with a pangolin artefact.

President Mnangagwa, who was guest of honour and officially opened the high-level indaba, which is in its third edition, had just finished delivering his keynote address to the oversubscribed gathering.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion permanent secretary, Mr George Guvamatanga, led delegates in wishing the President a happy birthday.

“The delegates and all of us here would want to wish you a very happy 82nd birthday. Although you don’t look 82, Your Excellency, I think we can see the energy levels, you look like a 42-year-old,” said Guvamatanga, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.

“So, may the good Lord continue to bless you with more years your Excellency, on behalf of all the delegates here.”

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube was then tasked to hand over the unique present.

It was at that time that the auditorium burst into the traditional happy birthday songs as others danced along.

As Professor Ncube unwrapped the package, he occasionally chatted with President Mnangagwa.

“It’s a pangolin artefact and pangolins are a royal species,” said Professor Ncube as he handed it to the President.

With a broad smile, President Mnangagwa hoisted the gift with delegates ululating and some clapping their hands.

The celebratory mood extended outside the conference venue where a Victoria Falls-based traditional ensemble, Inguquko White Stars, had prepared another surprise and delivered a scintillating presentation for the President and delegates.

President Mnangagwa and top officials went through a photo shoot with Inguquko harmoniously singing Happy Birthday.

In response, President Mnangagwa, waved along in excitement and appreciation to the group members who went a step further asking him: “How old are you?”

In African beliefs, pangolins are considered sacred animals as they are associated with good luck and are sometimes referred to as the “wise old man” of the African bush.

Hence seeing one such animal in a lifetime is one of the most mind-blowing experiences.

The President’s birthday on Sunday coincided with the historic inaugural Munhumutapa Day celebrations that were held at the ancient Great Zimbabwe National Monument in Masvingo where he officiated.