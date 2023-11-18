WATCH: A day of grief and tears…Families mourn the loss of 22 lives in horrific road accident

Some of the coffins of the victims of the kombi crash that claimed 22 lives on Tuesday night at the memorial service at Khumalo Hockey Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

A sombre atmosphere engulfed the City of Kings yesterday as families and friends of the victims of the ,gathered at Khumalo Hockey Stadium for a memorial service. The hundreds of mourners who thronged the stadium, came from all corners of the country to pay their last respects to loved ones who perished in a horrific road accident on Tuesday night.

Twenty two people were killed when a Toyota Quantum collided head-on with a DAF truck along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road. The Quantum was heading for South Africa while the truck which was coming from Beitbridge, was on its way to Hwange.

President Mnangagwa who said on Thursday that the loss of many precious lives had left him horrified, accorded the victims State-assisted burials.

Yesterday’s memorial service was attended by Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyne Ndlovu, who was the chief mourner and was represented by permanent secretary Mrs Latiso Dlamini-Maseko.

In her speech, Dr Ndlovu expressed her condolences to the bereaved families saying the Government was deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives. She said after President Mnangagwa accorded the victims State-assisted burials, Government was meeting all the funeral expenses including providing coffins, transport from Bulawayo to the victims’ burial places and meals.

Dr Ndlovu urged drivers to strictly observe traffic rules and regulations as most road accidents were as a result of human error which means they can be avoided. She said the stretch of road where the Tuesday accident happened was prone to accidents as several fatal accidents occurred on that stretch during the past three months. Minister Ndlovu said to force drivers to avoid speeding on the stretch of the road, Government was planning to put humps.

“It is of great concern that our roads have become a death trap, no day passes by without a report of a traffic accident. I am reliably informed that in Umzingwane District, the stretch from March Binding at the 20km peg from Bulawayo to Sezhube has witnessed a number of fatal accidents. In the last three months we lost youths near the tollgate whose lives were cut short due to a traffic accident. Within a space of two months another life was lost at almost the same spot. This is quite disturbing and I would like to once again urge drivers to strictly observe traffic rules and regulations,” she said.

Minister Ndlovu said among the people killed in the Tuesday accident were breadwinners and as such their families are now stranded.

Members of the victims families that attended the memorial service said among those killed were cross border traders and drivers known as omalayitsha who were the breadwinners of their families. They therefore appealed to Government to assist some of the victms’ families in paying school fees and meeting other basics.

“We are grateful to Government for the State-assisted burials that will enable us to bury our parents and relatives. We are however, appealing to Government for more assistance as most of the deceased left children who need to be looked after,” said Mrs Theodora Mabutho.

Ms Sekai Kachepa, who said she used to work with the omalayitsha, said there was a need for the Government to come up with measures to reduce speeding on busy roads such as the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

Mr Edson Dlalambi, who is the brother of one of the victims, also said there was a need for reflectors, lights and 24-hour police presence in all accident-prone areas. It was a sombre atmosphere throughout as mourners with lit candles and pictures of their beloved ones sobbed and wailed during the service. Some sang hymns and prayed for the souls of the dead while struggling to hold back tears.

They however, thanked Government and Bulawayo residents for their support during their hour of need.

After the memorial service, the bodies of the victims were taken to their respective burial places.