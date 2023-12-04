WATCH: A loaf every second: Bulawayo re-industrialisation milestone as US$30m Baker’s Inn factory starts production

Baker’s Inn chief executive officer, Mr Ngoni Mazango (left), examines a standard loaf of bread with technical engineer, Mr Mike Kemp, at the newly opened factory in Belmont, Bulawayo

Prosper Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE new massive US$30 million state-of-the-art Baker’s Inn factory has commenced operations in Bulawayo, producing about 160 000 loaves of bread per day, a milestone investment statement in the city by the diversified Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX)-listed group, Innscor Africa Limited.

The new investment is a huge endorsement of Bulawayo’s re-industrialisation drive, which is expected to open up more job opportunities along the value chain, confirming that Zimbabwe under the Second Republic is indeed open for business.

Situated along Leeds Street in Belmont industrial area at the former Cotton Printers (Ltd) premises, the highly automated factory commenced production a few months ago and can produce 8 000 loaves of bread per hour, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Technical engineer, Mr Mike Kemp, said it took them a year-and-a-half to establish the new giant factory as they had to do an overhaul of the premises, procurement and setting up new production equipment.

“We commenced production four months ago and are producing 160 000 loaves per day and supplying the entire southern region. This is a model top-quality bakery plant that is used in the world,” he said after a brief tour of the plant last Thursday.

“As you can see our processes are highly automated using modern technology and robotics. Before this, Baker’s Inn bakery plants were manually operated,” said Mr Kemp.

“We procured the plant equipment from Italy and partly from the Netherlands while the robotics and slicing equipment was procured from South Africa.

“We engaged a lot of contractors including local companies and engineers in this project and locals benefited more in terms of opportunities.”

The new-look factory was a hive of activity as workers were busy executing tasks in their different segments — from reception to raw materials feed point, flour mixing, baking, cooling, conveyancing, slicing, packaging, and loading units where trucks were taking the product to the market. The entire production system is machine-controlled with robots enhancing efficiency, which limits human contact and error.

Baker’s Inn chief executive officer, Mr Ngoni Mazango, said with such production capacity, which is over and above production at the old factory will never run out of bread as they were producing a loaf every second.

“We had hoped that the President (Mnangagwa) would officially open the factory this year but his schedules are tight. We still expect him to visit us and perhaps early next year we will be able to secure his slot,” he said.

“We’ve invested so much in this project and this demonstrates that we believe in this country, and this is a massive show of confidence in Bulawayo.”

Mr Mazango said in executing the project they worked closely with the office of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, and have requested assistance in facilitating the sprucing up of the road network leading to the factory, which is currently filled with potholes and needs total overhaul.

“We have put up a massive investment in the city and we want this road to be accessible to the business that is creating employment for Bulawayo,” he said.

As the Innscor group of companies, Mr Mazango said they have lined up several investment projects targeting the Matabeleland region and across the country as they are determined to contribute more to national development.

“There are massive projects on the pipeline,” he said without disclosing these in detail, noting that most of the details including investment values and workforce numbers will be disclosed later.

The Innscor senior official commended the Government for driving the increased production of wheat in the country saying this was a positive development for bread producers as it cuts the import burden and saves jobs locally.

He, however, said the industry still needs to import a certain percentage of raw materials, especially items that are not available at home such as fat and enzymes, among other key ingredients.

The newly opened factory will have a positive impact on farmers and ordinary domestic consumers who will enjoy the quality product, said Mr Mazango. He said their major challenge was energy supply due to prevailing power cuts, which have forced the business to resort to using costly generators.

“With two industrial generators consuming 400 litres each per hour this is a huge cost to the business. We advocate for a dedicated power supply to support the factory as we are an essential service provider,” said Mr Mazango.

He reiterated the need for Zimbabwe to also resume production of baking fats to trim imports, which puts a burden on forex resources.

Mr Mazango said the new investment has already started impacting positively on the market and paid tribute to consumers for market support.

“As a business, we are extremely grateful for the support we get from the market. This is the reason why we have put up this investment to say our market must get quality service and enjoy a good product with the best standards,” he said.

“We are sending the correct product that can compete anywhere in the world hence we command 54 percent of the market share and we believe we will further consolidate this as our sales volume increases.”

Mr Mazango said Baker’s Inn, which employs more than 1 000 permanent staff spread across its factory and distribution operations in the country, would continue modernising its operations by investing in research and development to keep the business afloat.

The company produces premium white and brown loaf and whole wheat bread, among other confectionery products.