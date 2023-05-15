WATCH: AHOY MOTHERS!. . . Over 500 women gather for Mother’s Day

Part of the over 500 mothers gather during the Mother’s Day celebrations at the True Elegance event in Bulawayo yesterday

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THERE is nothing more fulfilling for a child than to see gratitude in the faces of mothers especially when celebrating them through gifting.

This was the case yesterday during Mother’s Day celebrations in Bulawayo.

Mothers from all walks of life gathered at various venues around the city as their children treated them to a Mother’s Day lunch and other events, to celebrate the day.

People celebrated Mother’s Day in different ways; some with messages of love, while others bought gifts and some through lunches.

Over 500 mothers gathered at Euphorie Events in Killarney suburb, Bulawayo as their children, mostly in the diaspora treated them to a Mother’s Day lunch.

The event, organised by True Elegance witnessed mothers dressed to the nines to show that it was a special day.

Some were in traditional outfits, while others were wearing two-piece suits.

Before the festivities began, mothers gathered outside the huge tent to take pictures of themselves in different attire and capture the moment for their children.

Others were already on WhatsApp video calls thanking their children for the treat and words of blessings were being uttered by each mother.

Inside the tent, some mothers had put on their dancing shoes and started dancing to various gospel tracks that were being belted out.

Entertainment was provided by Jeys Marabini and Thandanani Women’s Ensemble, while veteran radio personality Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda was the master of ceremonies.

Mrs Nomhle Ncube, whose child, Blessings Mayibongwe decided to take her out for a treat said she was grateful for the love and kindness from him all the way in Canada.

“I’m overjoyed that we are gathered here as mothers being celebrated. Spending the day together as mothers I feel blessed as a mother. May God continue blessing our children and especially mine, Mayibongwe in Canada who thought of me,” said Mrs Ncube.

Mrs Sibonile Mlilo who travelled from Donkwe-Donkwe in Kezi, Matabeleland South Province said:

“I want to thank my grandchild and I didn’t think that having children would be such a blessing to us as mothers. As a grandmother this is one of the best things that has happened to me. I appreciate being blessed and may God continue to bless her family.”

The last of the Kezi contingent was Mrs Mtambiwa Mbeba who said the fruits of her suffering and hard work raising her son, Farisi who is in America, are now bearing fruit.

“Ukuzala yikuzelula amathambo, sizwela labo who were dumping their babies. I’m at a loss for words and when my child told me that it was a Mother’s Day treat, I didn’t think that it was going to be like this. We worked hard and suffered putting them through school and now these are the fruits,” said Mrs Mbeba.

Mrs Noma Moyo from Pumula East in Bulawayo while thanking her daughter Zanele Magaya for treating her, said the event she attended was top class.

“My child is in South Africa and told me that I should come attend this event. I attended a similar event two years ago and it wasn’t as nice as this one that I’m attending today.

“I’m overjoyed that our children show us how important we are in their lives,” said Mrs Moyo.

True Elegance proprietor Ms Patscencia Vundla said she was grateful for the heart of giving by the children.

“There are many people who don’t have parents, but they have paid for 10 mothers. Or some have paid for their mother’s neighbours, in-laws or church mates. This is great as some have no mothers but they have the heart to give,” said Ms Vundla.

She said this year the event had a sharp increase of children from Zimbabwe treating their mothers.

“We have 540 mothers who were paid for by their children in the diaspora. This year there has been a significant presence of people from Zimbabwe who paid for their mothers. I strongly believe that this is the biggest Mother’s Day celebrations in Zimbabwe,” said Ms Vundla.