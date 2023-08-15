WATCH: Albinism Konnect band stages successful debut concert

Albinism Konnect Music Band members after their performance at Alliance Francaise in Bulawayo last Friday

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Fast-rising music group, the Albinism Konnect Music Band outdid themselves with their first live performance staged at Alliance Francaise in Bulawayo last Friday.

People came in numbers to watch and support the band which performed songs from their debut album One People.

The advocacy album speaks about the rights and recognition of people living with albinism and Africa. It was released in April.

Speaking after their performance held under the theme “We are one people,” one of the band members, Angela Dube, said: “It was an amazing event. I’m overwhelmed by the turnout. It felt exciting to see people supporting the cause and the band. I’m hoping it will impact someone else living with albinism out there who wishes to showcase their talent.

Dube is also the reigning Miss Albinism.

Showing the potential which the group has, the band has been given a rare opportunity to perform at the Heroes gala taking place in Rusape today.

Asked how the band feels to be performing at this event which has catapulted many artistes to fame, Dube said they feel honoured and are grateful for this opportunity to showcase their talent on a national level.

“It’s an honour to be recognised and given an opportunity to perform on such a big platform. Considering that we’re a new group that just started and we’re already being called to such places for shows, shows that we’re really going far as a band.

“We promise to deliver at the gala. People should expect an electric performance from us,” she said.

They will perform alongside established artistes — Mark Ngwazi, Madzibaba Nicholas Zacharia, Cheso boys, Sandra Ndebele, Agatha Murudzwa, Dorcas Moyo, Shumba Chief Hwenje, Sulumani Chimbetu, Lovemore Saunyama, ZRP band, DJ Fantan, Iyasa, Andy Muridzo, Leonard Zhakata, and Enzo Ishall.

The Albinism Konnect Music Band is a project/movement by the Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust which aims at showcasing hidden talents and gifts which people with albinism possess.

The band, comprised of 17 members, uses music and poetry to speak about challenges faced by people with disabilities and people with albinism in particular.

The director of Alliance Francaise de Bulawayo, Guillaume Ripaud said Friday’s concert was just the beginning of good things yet to come for the band.

“It was great giving this group a platform to present awareness on people living with albinism. They proudly represent Bulawayo and Zimbabwe, and we’ll continue working with them.

“This concert was just a kickstart for the band,” he said. —@TashaMutsiba