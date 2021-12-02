WATCH: All set for Homecoming Comedy Specials

Bongani Ndlovu

Umahlekisa Entertainment is set to host laughter-filled events dubbed Homecoming Comedy Specials that will see South Africa-based comedians Long John and Q Dube returning home for shows in the city.

Supported by Zwe, Frank Chirisa and Dalu, Long John will perform on Friday while Q Dube will perform on December 10. Both events will take place at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Riding high on a fruitful past year which saw Long John scooping an award at the Stand-up Spotlight Comedy competition that was hosted by American comedian, Steve Harvey and also an Atlanta’s All the Laughs Comedy Award in the Best Stand-up Comedy category, the comedian is set to create a buzz in the city.

The case is the same with Q Dube who has been appearing on Mzansi Magic with rib-cracking skits.

Said Ntando Van Moyo: “The shows will also feature appearances by Don Andre, a Ugandan Comedian currently in the country on an exchange programme to learn about the Zimbabwe comedy culture.”