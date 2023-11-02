WATCH: All set for inaugural Flame Lily Rock Music Festival

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN rock and rollers are set to converge at Borrowdale Country Club on Saturday for the inaugural Flame Lily Rock Music Festival that is being organised by Ngoma Nehosho.

https://youtu.be/vUM6Eg4uxuE

The event, which will see six acts taking to the stage is the first of its kind and will offer a different kind of atmosphere in the country’s showbiz calendar with the rock genre not-so-popular in the precinct.

The stellar line-up includes South African singer and songwriter, Jo Black and Prime Circle, joining Zimbabwean headbangers Jonsolo, Evicted, Josh Ansley, as well as Bhana.

Prime Circle returns to Zimbabwe following their grandiose event two years back.

Ngoma Nehosho boss Walter Wanyanya said the need to diversify content necessitated such a move.

“This is the first year of the Flame Lily Rock Music Festival, but we have done similar shows before, but as concerts, now that has evolved into a full festival. It will start off as a full-day event and we’ll scale it up as we go. As a live music production company, we aim to make sure we don’t miss anyone when we do live shows.

“Flame Lily Rock Music Festival will carry our fingerprint of excellence and we have curated it for those that love rock music. The genre may not be very popular, but it has a good enough following for us to embark on this journey,” said Wanyanya.

Known for organising the Jabulani Jazz Festival every April and the Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival every October, Ngoma Nehosho is synonymous with curating top-drawer events that amass a huge turnout as evidenced in their pulling power to bring reggae juggernauts, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell earlier this year. – @MbuleloMpofu