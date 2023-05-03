WATCH: Andrea getting better by the day

Leonard Ncube – [email protected]

VICTORIA Falls’ young wonder boy, Andrea the Vocalist, gave a spirited performance at the Vic Falls Carnival on Sunday night, proving that he is getting better by each day.

This was the first performance at the carnival by the Mkhosana Adventist High School pupil. Interestingly, last year, he made a maiden appearance in front of thousands of people at the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon at the same venue.

Sunday, the final night of the three-day annual jamboree was almost dampened after power went off on stage unexpectedly.

Standby generators could not power the PA system and stage but the revellers patiently waited as engineers fought to start the generators.

People, mostly local Victoria Falls fun lovers had started walking into the venue at the Elephant Hills Golf Course just after 6pm as Andrea was expected to perform at 6.30pm.

However, just after 7pm, power was lost. At 9.30pm, power was briefly restored, but went off again two minutes later, at a time when the MC was announcing the list of artistes. When power was finally restored at 10pm, Victoria Falls’ group Mokoomba was the first on stage and did not disappoint as the crowd sang along.

Due to the interruption, artistes were given short times on stage.

It was at 10.43pm when the young boy emerged on the stage, sending the crowd into an instant frenzy. If there is anything that Andrea has mastered, it is commanding the crowd and utilising the stage.

The boy was on point with his body language well connected with his performance. The crowd fed off his infectious energy.

He opened his set with a performance of the song Amanxeba making the crowd emotional as they sang along. Ndikhokhele Bawo was next and the mood set by the previous song continued.

Thereafter, it was time to share new music with fans.

“I shall perform for you, my new single which I recorded in Swaziland (Eswatini) titled Lizombona Ngeliny’ Ilanga,” said Andrea as he introduced his fourth song.

The song will likely be a hit as it has a different feel from his usual sound. It has a reggae beat.

He then performed the song that catapulted him to fame, Uhambo. This was the song that most were anticipating and expectedly, there were wild cheers when he introduced it.

Unfortunately, time was limited so Andrea concluded his performance when people still wanted more.

When Enzo Ishall took to the stage at midnight, it was like a new day for the crowd which seemed re-energised. He played more songs and took more time on the stage than the other artistes and kept people hyped up. At one moment he jumped off the stage and joined the crowd. Ladies screamed in excitement and shoved to shake hands with him; proving just how much the artiste’s music is loved.

Other performers on the night included a Botswana dance group which gave a good performance and DJs that kept the crowd screaming for more with a mixture of old school and contemporary beats.

Among the DJs were Bulawayo’s DJ Nospa and Liz who gave a good account of themselves, although Liz’s set was affected by the power cut.