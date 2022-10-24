Watch: Andy Muridzo mesmerises fans in Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Clad in a white sweater, grey pants and black shoes, Andy Muridzo put up a stellar performance at the Palace Hotel gardens in Bulawayo on Saturday night where hundreds thronged the venue.

As early as 8pm, fun lovers had started to find their way into the venue.

For those that preferred to dance without any shoving, they had to find their way into the VIP section. Throughout the night, revellers were treated to good music from local DJs including DJ Sweeto, DJ Ayaxxx, DJ Bhanditi, and DJ Keitho.

From pop, Niger, splash, and Amapiano, the crowds’ energy was just amazing.

The moment that everyone was waiting for came just after 11 pm. Jeetaz band backing vocalists and dancers, clad in all black led Andy to the stage and they were welcomed with wild cheers from fans who were ready to usher the new day in style.

And as expected, Andy did not disappoint.

He reminded his legion of fans that he grew up in Mzilikazi and a sense of belonging and attachment was aroused.

When he sang Dherira, the crowd became uncontrollable. This was the same case as when Andy put up a top-drawer dance during his Binocular performance.

His rare vocal skills were put to test through cover songs and without doubt, he aced them. From Brenda Fassie to Lovemore Majaivana’s tracks, Andy proved that indeed, he is one of the masters in doing cover songs. This is a gap that many local artistes are failing to ride over so as to grow their numbers.

In between the show, the hotel’s proprietor Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa was given his flowers as attendees churned out, “Gandz, Gandz, Gandz” which was an honour to the immense contribution he is putting in reviving the city’s nightlife. – @mthabisi_mthire