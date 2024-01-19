WATCH: Another Bridge swept away in Gokwe

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

HEAVY rains that have been pounding across the country in recent days have caused yet another disaster in Gokwe South District after sweeping away Gokwe South -Pohwe Bridge yesterday.

The bridge connects Gokwe South District to ZCC Defe.

Gokwe South District Development Coordinator Ms Netsai Mushauri confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm the recent incident and as we speak, our civil protection unit (CPU) team is on the ground assessing the extent of damage and possible immediate migratory measures. We will be able to comment further after the assessment,” she said.

Last week, heavy rains swept away Gokwe Sesame Bridge which links Gokwe South and Gokwe North Districts leaving villagers stranded.

Gokwe has loose soils which makes it vulnerable to disasters and flooding among other hazards