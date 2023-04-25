WATCH: Another successful Munch & Sip

Mbulelo Mpofu

IT keeps getting better and better! That’s the only way to sum up Bulawayo’s premier food and drink festival where gourmet reigns supreme.

From less than 20 people attending the first Munch & Sip, to hordes of what are now known as “Munchies” returning to the Criterion Parks in Burnside on Sunday, Munch & Sip’s organiser, Mandipa Masuku is certainly onto something great.

On Sunday, the mission was clear, people were to enjoy sumptuous meals and cascading drinks. It was in true harmony with the festival’s motto, “Food is our community”.

Different types of cuisines were at peoples’ disposal from different food and drink stalls and these included East African Cuisine, cocktails and ice cream, Smoothies, burgers, wood-fired pizzas, American hotdogs, and sandwiches.

There was also plenty of music with a superb lineup of bands and wheelspinners that kept the throng moving. The main attraction was Victoria Falls-based Afro-fusion band Mokoomba who were supported by the local band, Band Fusion. Band Fusion outdid themselves with their lead vocalist taking time to get into the crowd for a karaoke session.

There was a surprise package from self-proclaimed “rebel for a cause” muralist and street art guru, Leeroy “Spinx” Brittain who, armed with a Jamaican patois and stamina for days, left the crowd asking for more with an impromptu performance.

“Munch & Sip, Munch & Sip, I sip sip sip till I feel so weak….” was the anthem as people danced to his performance with Band Fusion serving as his session instrumentalists.

On the decks, people were kept entertained by Keezy AM, Ashton T, and DJs Possenti, Just Drey, Danubie, and Sibbs Apollo. DJ Possenti who performed during lunchtime really understood the assignment as he played mellow tunes. Just Drey who performed from 4PM then upped the tempo taking over from Band Fusion.

The DJs were quite outstanding save for the closing act, Apollo who was a damp squib. Considering that he was the star of the show in December, many hoped that he would rock the crowds including the event organisers who entrusted him with the role of being the closing act.

There seemed to be hope at the beginning of his set as he hyped the crowds by requesting Mokoomba to play a last song with him as he hyped crowds.

However, he was to bore people by simply talking too much on the mic, forcing many to leave the venue in their numbers as he was playing.

Generally, the whole of Bulawayo came out to play and “drip” was in abundance. The fashion police also spotted popular stylist Welshman Sibanda famously known as “Welsh the Stylist” spotting a doek, vintage belly-bottom hipster and sash with a Ndebele print. In his hand was his walking stick and he carried his trademark briefcase with poise. He had one of the stand-out outfits.

Numbers do not lie and the event continues to attract hordes of revellers showing that the organisers are definitely doing something right.

The increased presence of corporates also shows that the event is getting the attention and support it deserves from the community.

Kudos to the organisers who seem to have managed to handle security at the event. This was becoming a cause for concern due to the excessive growth of the event but from Sunday’s event and the one held in December, Masuku and her team need to be hailed for their level of professionalism.

Once again, Munch & Sip was held successfully with the second instalment of the year set to be held in August. But for those who want to have another go, the fun continues this weekend in Victoria Falls where Munch & Sip is set to partner with the Victoria Falls Carnival for an event dubbed “Never Rush A Sunday” on Sunday. – @MbuleloMpofu