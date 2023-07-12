WATCH: Another young talented artiste emerges in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

AFTER witnessing the sensational rise of young musician Andrea the Vocalist, Victoria Falls has recorded the birth of yet another young gem in the form of Nicole Moyo. The 11-year-old has taken the city by storm with her Amapiano single, Abantwana Besikolo.

Nicole, stage name Nikkie Mox, is revelling in her first single which is making waves in the resort city, especially at schools. The song was released last year and became popular a few months ago.

The up-and-coming musician said she gets inspiration from her father Lawrence “Mox” Moyo, a rising artiste who plays disco and gospel music. She also gets inspiration from South African songstress Nkosazana Daughter and Sandra Ndebele.

With a goal of becoming a lawyer, Nikkie Mox said her talent was discovered by her father during her visits to the studio where she would accompany him. She would sing along for fun until she decided to record her own song.

“I would see my father writing his songs and I’d also write mine which

I’d give to him to correct. After realising my interest in music, he started coaching me on how to sing,” she said.

“There’s a song I heard on a schoolmate’s phone which inspired me to want to be like the singer of the song. I then told my friend that one day, I’d be a singer and she laughed it off. But, here I am. She and other friends are above the moon about the song I recorded.”

The youngster who sings with two classmates that back her is now working on visuals for Abantwana Besikolo, a song sung in English and IsiNdebele. She is appealing for well-wishers to help her record the video.

“I wish to record a video for my song. My father is helping me to look for sponsors so that we come up with a proper video that will appeal to fans,” she said.

“I released the song last year and it talks about the importance of going to school and how education empowers children and gives them a bright future. I love Amapiano which is why I chose that genre.”

She said she has composed two other songs that are under production.

Her father, Mox said he is impressed by his daughter’s passion for music.

“It’s funny how Nicole started singing. Each time I went to the studio, she’d go with me. One day, she asked to sing and we allowed her. We saw her passion and that’s how she ended up with recording the song, Abantwana Besikolo,” said Mox who is a part-time DJ at Breeze FM.

He, however, lamented the lack of support from locals and the community saying he has tried to hold shows, but with no success. He appealed to authorities to avail facilities where they can host shows other than the community hall where the local authority charges per hour, leaving artistes with no financial gain.