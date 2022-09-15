WATCH: Ariel or Raphael… Brito to decide on goalies

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE return from suspension of Highlanders captain Ariel Sibanda presents coach Baltemar Brito with a healthy goalkeeper’s selection headache ahead of Sunday’s Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final clash against Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium, as Raphael Pitisi put up a good show last weekend.

Pitisi kept a clean sheet last weekend as Highlanders beat Triangle United 2-0 at Emagumeni.

The 20-year-old goalie who has been understudying Sibanda capped a fine afternoon against Triangle with some few brilliant saves and great ball distribution.

But heading for the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals, Brito is yet to decide if he will give the young lad another dance ahead of experienced Sibanda.

Speaking at the club’s press conference on Thursday, Brito said: “We need to decide on the goalkeeper, but this is not a problem at all because the one we will put on Sunday we know he’ll do well.”

Bosso face a Chiefs side that is smarting from a 1-0 away loss at Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The two sides, who face off in a league match in a fortnight, played to a 2-2 draw in their only meeting this season when Chiefs blew away a 2-0 lead to share the spoils.

