Watch: Armed robbery at EcoBank shocks afternoon crowd in Bulawayo City Centre

Sinokubonga Nkala and Sheronrose Mugombi

ARMED robbers just hit the EcoBank Branch at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fife Street at the Parkade Centre in Bulawayo.

Six, masked men armed with pistols allegedly grabbed about five trunks supposedly filled with cash from a safeguard truck in full view of members of the public and made a clean getaway, at about 3pm.

It is not yet clear how much was grabbed but the recently installed street cameras in the city centre should have captured the robbery.According to a shaken witness: “As the safeguard workers were trying to get safes From the bank a Ford ranger open truck appeared with six man wearing face masks and all of a sudden they shot into the sky once and the safeguard workers all lay on the ground and the robbers dragged the safes into their vehicle and sped off along George Silundika Street. They had pistols.”

more to follow…