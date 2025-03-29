WATCH: Awa Khiwe stages a splendid performance at the SWAN music festival

Langalakhe Mabena, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

German-based Rap goddess Awa Khiwe displayed a polished performance at the SWAN music festival, currently taking place at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

The event is the official launch of the Swan range of cigarettes.

The organisers staged similar gigs in Beitbridge, Mutare and Harare.

On the side-lines of the show, Awa Khiwe said its an honour to be part of performers at the event.

“It feels good to be home and performing to such a massive crown is great to me. I really enjoyed my set on stage,” said Awa Khiwe.

So far, artistes who have performed are Sandra Ndebele, DJ Mzoe, Madlela Sikhobokhobo, Ma9nine and Iyasa.

South African artistes Kwesta, Toss Murumba Pitch’s Maeywon, Master KG, Botswana’s Vee Mampeezy, Alick Macheso, Insimbi ZeZhwane and Winky D are yet to perform.