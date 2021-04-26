WATCH: Awesome Prince Dube strike

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PRINCE Dube climbed to the top of the Tanzania Premiership scorers’ chart with a wonder-strike against Young Africans on Sunday.

Dube struck an 86th minute wonder-goal to power Azam to a 1-0 win and take his goal tally to 12.

Despite victory against second-placed Young Africans, Azam remained glued in position three with 54 points from 28 games and trail Yanga, who have played a game less, by three points.

Dube dedicated his goal to the Azam fans.

“This is not about me, but my teammates, so I want to dedicate this win to everyone around Azam because this (victory) is a team effort.

“It was a good goal. I’m focused on helping the team win more games. I’m grateful that I helped the team win,” said Dube.

The former Highlanders striker, who was kicked a lot in the encounter, said he is now used to the Tanzanian Premiership.

“I now know the Tanzanian league, it’s more harder than I thought, so I just pick myself up whenever they kick me. I have to continue doing my best for the team,” he said.

With 12 goals and six games left before the season ends, Dube will be hoping to score more goals and win the golden boot in his debut season in Tanzania. – @ZililoR