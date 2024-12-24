WATCH: Aymos Zimbabwe Tour – Short But Memorable: One City, Two Towns

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Amapiano superstar Aymos recently visited Zimbabwe for a three-day tour, marking a significant milestone in his career. This tour took him to the country’s one city and two towns, a first since his debut performance in Zimbabwe in April of last year.

The tour started in Bulawayo on Friday where Aymos performed to a modest crowd at the Palace Hotel Gardens, but the energy surged when he hit the stage in Gwanda, a gold-rich town, at Phoenix Shisanyama on Saturday. There, he met a sea of enthusiastic partygoers.

His performances in both locations, as well as in Kwekwe (Sunday), were electric, each lasting between 20 to 30 minutes. Fans were left craving more after every show.

Aymos has rapidly become one of the most popular Amapiano artists, not just in Africa but globally. From his fashion choices to his soothing vocals, he has won the hearts of many.

His shows were fast-paced, with Aymos taking the stage at late hours, with the Gwanda show finishing as late as 3:15 am.

Despite the late start, his fans were eager to see him perform.

At each performance, Aymos delivered a snippet of each hit from his catalog, each lasting around two minutes.

One of the crowd favorites was his latest track, “Mabhoza,” featuring MaWhoo and Mas Musiq.

The song, which has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube since its release five months ago, is a party anthem that has become a staple in the Amapiano genre.

While Aymos’ performances were energetic and captivating, some of his sets were shorter than expected.

In Bulawayo, many fans had already left by the time he took the stage, but those who stayed made the most of the moment, immersing themselves in the festive atmosphere.

“Ngicela lingishoote,” Aymos chanted to his fans, showing his deep connection with them by taking selfies and videos with his audience. The screams of excitement from the crowd, especially the ladies, were deafening during these moments.

Overall, Aymos is emerging as a strong contender for the title of Amapiano king. At his three shows in Zimbabwe, he gave his all, showcasing his talent and energy. It’s clear that fans would love to see him perform more frequently in the future.

