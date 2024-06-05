Watch: Basotho’s debut song featured on Trace Africa

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Emerging musician Basotho (born Boithabelo Ndlovu) is making waves with his debut single titled “Impumelelo”.

Released just two months ago, the track has already earned a spot on Skyz Metro FM Weekly Top 20 charts, and the latest achievement is it airing on the internationally acclaimed music channel, Trace Africa.

Watch here: https://youtu.be/tvur3jFzAtU

Trace Africa is dedicated to showcasing Africa’s top music artistes and genres, including Afro-pop, coupé-décalé, Kwaito house, Afro-trap, makossa, and ndombolo, through radio and live concert events.

In an interview with Chronicle Online, Basotho expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “It’s a humbling moment and blessing because it’s not every day that local and emerging artistes get featured on Trace Africa.”

He credited his success to the support from fans, family, and collaborators, highlighting plans for future projects.

“I am very happy. I owe this achievement to the support from Dlelas International led by Madlela Skhobokhobo and Rasqueity who shot the video. My upcoming track, an Afro-beat sound featuring Madlela Skhokhobokhobo, uNamahanisi, and Sipho Mercent Nyathi, is in the works,” said Basotho.

The youngster is currently interning at Ubrex Studios under Trust Maguta. – @mthabisi_mthire