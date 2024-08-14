WATCH: Big turnout for ZDF Day celebrations

Chronicle Writers

TENS of thousands of Zimbabweans from all walks of life yesterday thronged various venues across the country to commemorate Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Day with the main celebrations being held at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

President Mnangagwa who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the ZDF presided over the main event during which he implored the nation to honour the contributions of the armed forces in defending the country’s territorial integrity while also leading in civil development work.

In Bulawayo, scores of people converged at White City Stadium to commemorate the day. Service chiefs preceded the arrival of the Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube who upon her arrival inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) members. Minister Ncube read the President’s speech.

ZDF also performed scintillating military displays.

In an interview, Bulawayo deputy mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu said it was crucial to commemorate ZDF Day in recognition of the role being played by the country’s defence forces in defending the country’s sovereignty and contributing to the development of the nation.

During the ZDF Community Assistance Week, the Ministry of Defence handed over projects that were constructed by the army in collaboration with other stakeholders and communities.

“ZDF Day commemorations are very important as we are celebrating the creation of the ZDF formed 44 years ago. It is there to defend the country, and since we are not at war, the defence forces are involved in a lot of civic work,” said Clr Ndlovu.

“They are assisting communities to build clinics, schools and hospitals. We are not just looking at defence in terms of war, but leading developments in communities. So, this is a significant event and it should never be partisan as the ZDF is for everyone.”

Businessman Mr Kwanele Hlabangana said since the country is experiencing drought, ZDF has chipped in to make a difference.

“It’s a day that everyone should set aside and celebrate because we have one army in Zimbabwe that is defending our territorial integrity. We must partake in some of these national duties,” he said.

“ZDF is involved in a lot of community engagement, and we have seen the army being involved in the transportation of grain and disaster management. You will remember when the country was hit by Cyclone Idai, the army made a difference during that period.”

Zanu-PF Politburo member Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube said it is a norm for countries across the world to celebrate their armies hence Zimbabwe is not an exception.

“Across the world, the military is celebrated for its role in defending and protecting a nation. It is, therefore, important to have this day where they are honoured,” he said.

In Matabeleland North, hundreds of people from across the province braved the scorching sun to attend the ZDF Day provincial celebrations at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane.

First to arrive among important dignitaries were service chiefs at around 11am followed by the Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo who was guest of honour.

The arrival of Minister Moyo marked the beginning of the proceedings with the singing of the national anthem before he inspected a parade mounted by the ZDF members.

Minister Moyo read the President’s speech.

Entertainment was provided by Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Ntabazinduna Training Depot band, Victoria Falls-based isicathamiya group Ubuntu Bomuntu, Lupane-based poet Jonathan ‘Mntakagogo’ Moyo and rhumba group Mlambos.

Also present at the occasion were heads of Government departments, politicians notably Binga North legislator Kuda Munsaka and traditional leaders led by acting Chief Mabhikwa from Lupane.

Informal traders recorded brisk business. Later in the day, there was a soccer match between ZNA and Mpofu FC, and a netball match between Lupane Select and ZNA.

In Matabeleland South, people thronged Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda to commemorate the day.

The day started with members of the ZDF marching through the streets to the stadium. This was followed by the arrival of the service chiefs. Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu who was the guest of honour, arrived at the venue at 11AM, marking the commencement of the main proceedings.

Dr Ndlovu inspected the parade. The military kept the crowds mesmerised as they conducted their marching drills. Thereafter the parade marched in quick and slow marches across the square before Dr Ndlovu read President Mnangagwa’s speech.

In attendance were service chiefs, heads of Government departments, civil servants, legislators, and residents, among others. The ZNA band and local artists also provided entertainment among them Ufasimba Home of Arts, Nqindi, Zhezhingtonz, and Khoi Khoi. ZRP Football Club later clashed with Super Strikers Football Club.

Thousands of people from across the Midlands province gathered at Mkoba Stadium to celebrate ZDF Day, with families and children in attendance, taking advantage of the school break.

The event featured impressive drills and displays by the uniformed forces, captivating the audience.

Proceedings commenced at 11 am with the arrival of Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube.

Members of the ZDF showcased their military prowess as they entertained guests.