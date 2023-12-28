WATCH: Big Zulu sparks Christmas joy in Filabusi

Mthabisi Tshuma

In a joyous celebration, South African sensation Big Zulu illuminated the spirits of Insiza North, Matabeleland South, with an electrifying performance at Scooter Joint in Filabusi on Christmas Day.

The event, held at the leisure spot owned by Insiza North Member of Parliament Farai Taruvinga, marked a rare occurrence of high-profile entertainment in rural Filabusi.

Big Zulu, affiliated with the Inkabi Nation stable, arrived at Joshua Mqabuko International Airport in Bulawayo on Christmas Day, later embarking on a 127-kilometre journey to Filabusi. Unbeknown to him, a massive crowd awaited, lining the highway in anticipation of the artiste’s convoy.

Organised by the emerging promotional service company, Godlwayo Mahlabayithwale Communications (GMC), the Filabusi Christmas Day gig demonstrated GMC’s rising influence in the local entertainment industry. The event showcased local talents such as Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho, Zhezhingtonz, and Utsheketsha Ogezayo, who energised the audience before Big Zulu’s performance. The MC of the day, Peter, skilfully synchronised with the DJ, delivering a mix of Zimdancehall, old-skool Kwaito, and the latest Yanos tracks, keeping the crowd on their feet.

Taking to the stage at 1am, Big Zulu delivered a mesmerising 40-minute performance that left a lasting impression. Despite the relatively short duration, his energy and showmanship captivated the audience.

During his performance, Big Zulu expressed his affection for Zimbabwe, acknowledging the producer of his hit songs “Imali Eningi” and “Isginci”, LA Beatz, as being from the beautiful nation. He dedicated the performance to Zimbabwe and appreciated the support from the people and the media.

GMC’s media liaison officer, Sifiso Mafifie, highlighted the success of their objective to expose local talent to larger audiences and foster connections with internationally acclaimed artistes like Big Zulu.