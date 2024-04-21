WATCH: Bikers ready for finals at BMX event
Sports Reporter
BONGANI Sifo says he is ready for his age group finals in the African BMX Championships at Busters BMX Park in Bulawayo. Over 90 riders drawn from Algeria, Morocco and South Africa are here and best performers in the elite category stand a chance to qualify for the Olympics.
