  • Today Sun, 21 Apr 2024

WATCH: Bikers ready for finals at BMX event

WATCH: Bikers ready for finals at BMX event Bongani Sifo

Sports Reporter

BONGANI Sifo says he is ready for his age group finals in the African BMX Championships at Busters BMX Park in Bulawayo. Over 90 riders drawn from Algeria, Morocco and South Africa are here and best performers in the elite category stand a chance to qualify for the Olympics.

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments