WATCH: Born and bred for H’landers. . . Mushore brothers ready to rock

THERE’S an IsiNdebele idiom that says: “Ukuhamba kuzal’inkosi”. This sounds true of the Mushore brothers, McKinnon and Mason, who are set to find the crest at Bulawayo soccer giants, Highlanders.

Bred in Harare’s Budiriro 3 high-density suburb, the Mushore brothers who arrived at Highlanders last year, believe the country’s oldest club formed in 1926 and celebrates its century in three years’ time, is a major stepping stone to realising their dreams.

Already, they’ve managed to taste success at a big club like Highlanders, getting their first winners’ medal when Bosso successfully defended the Independence Cup on April 18 in Mt Darwin.

A 10-man Highlanders beat Dynamos 4-3 following a penalty shootout after the match had ended 0-0.

Born 17 months apart, with the elder Mushore, McKinnon born on July 27, 2000, while Mason was brought to being on December 23, 2002; the pair already feels the love at Bosso.

“We want to thank God for the talent He gave us. We also want to thank Highlanders, the board, executive and the coaches for trusting us and giving us an opportunity to be part of this great institution. We’re very happy and are going to give the best to the team,” said McKinnon, who is presently commanding a regular starting place.

Turning 23 years of age in July, McKinnon hasn’t looked back since coming on as 67th-minute substitute for Archiford Faira on Matchday 1 against ZPC Kariba, which they drew 0-0, the left winger has gone on to start in six Highlanders games.

McKinnon had a memorable full debut for Bosso in Matchday 2, scoring the solitary goal-winner as Highlanders dehorned Black Rhinos 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium. The victory meant Highlanders ended a six-year winless jinx against the army side.

Highlanders had always struggled playing away to Black Rhinos since their return to the Premiership in 2017, losing 3-0 that season, going down 1-0 the following season, sharing spoils in a 1-1 draw in 2019 and in the 2021/22 season, Bosso lost 2-0.

And when Mushore bundled home the winner in the 58th minute after Black Rhinos goalkeeper Onismo Matava had punched back Lynoth Chikuhwa’s effort, Bosso protected their lead.

“Scoring on the first day I started for Highlanders and my goal of helping the team get maximum points will always be a special day for me,” McKinnon said, with a smile.

He went on to start as Highlanders beat champions FC Platinum 2-1, drew 0-0 in a Bulawayo derby against Chicken Inn, collected maximum points away at Yadah with a 2-0 win, edged Hwange 1-0 and shared spoils with Sheasham in a goalless scoreline last weekend.

It’s a dream Premiership season debut for McKinnon, whereas his younger brother Mason who was the first to break into the Highlanders’ first team during last year’s mid-season transfer window waits for his turn.

On their arrival at Highlanders, the two first played at Bosso 90 before Mason moved to the senior team in July leaving his elder brother to finish off the season in first division.

Mason, a defensive midfielder, has been making it to the Bosso bench, with the coaches preferring Melikhaya Ncube and Darlington Mukuli in central midfield. The 20-year-old Mason is patiently waiting for his time.

“Everything is okay and I’m happy that my brother is enjoying his game. Everything happens in God’s time hence our breaks into the team came at different intervals. I know that our time to shine or opportunities come at different times, such that when the other one is progressing, you just have to be patient and celebrate their success.

“We share the same desire to play outside the country, but first, our focus is on helping Highlanders win trophies,” said a seemingly shy Mason.

During the interview, one could pick that McKinnon is outspoken as Mason allowed his brother to respond to most questions while nodding in agreement to his answers.

Maybe allowing McKinnon to take charge and lead is a sign of respecting his elder brother. The pair, which has played together since the days they were doing elementary education at Glenview 3 Primary School, before proceeding to Mufakose High School had a brief separation when McKinnon went to boarding at Gutu High School after his Ordinary Levels.

“Growing up, when I was playing for Under-13s Mason was with the Under-11s. He was the captain there and I was also the captain for the Under-13s. So, what used to happen is that Mason would play his matches first, after that he’ll join me in the

Under-13s. That trend continued up to Under-19s and now here at Highlanders,” said the elder Mushore.

Before landing at Bosso, the pair, grateful to Highlanders’ assistant coach Joel Luphahla, who advised them to pack their bags and head to Bulawayo while coaching them at Zifa Northern Region Division One Soccer League side Golden Eagles, played academy football in Harare. Being spotted in Harare and landing at Bosso shows that Highlanders is indeed the team of the nation, Ithimu yezwe lonke!

They turned out for Maningi Academy, Prince Edwards High School Academy, Dreamers Academy of Chitungwiza and Golden Eagles where they said they played for less than six months.

“At Prince Edwards, some of the players we played with include Bill Antonio (ex-Dynamos winger now in Belgium), Tanaka Chidobha (ex-Dynamos central midfielder now at Sheasham) and FC Platinum’s Hagazio Magaya,” recalled Mason.

Asked about Highlanders’ chances of lifting the championship, McKinnon said: “The chance is there, but as players, we’re not thinking much about the title because we don’t want to put ourselves under any pressure.

We want to take each game as it comes and this is what the coach demands of us to improve and be better than we were in the last game.”

Mason’s parting shot was: “We try every day to give the best performances to the supporters.”

