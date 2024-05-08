  • Today Wed, 08 May 2024

WATCH: Boss bids Bheka Sibanda farewell

WATCH: Boss bids Bheka Sibanda farewell

Sports Reporter

Watch here : https://youtu.be/-Q6-yufoxig

Highlanders FC board member Elkanah Dube reads  the team’s speech at the former club member’s funeral service at Bulawayo Amphitheatre om Wednesday.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments