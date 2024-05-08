WATCH: Bosso bids Bheka Sibanda farewell
Sports Reporter
Watch here : https://youtu.be/-Q6-yufoxig
Highlanders FC board member Elkanah Dube reads the team’s speech at the former club member’s funeral service at Bulawayo Amphitheatre om Wednesday.
-
Tatenda Gambinga in Gweru ALL roads lead to Ascot Stadium on Saturday for the Ruvimbo Funeral Central Region Soccer League Week Five fixture as former Premiership outfits Chapungu FC and Sheasham FC lock horns. Log leaders Dubalidzimu will play Blanket Mine at Long John Stadium. Weekend Fixtures Saturday 11 May 2024 MSU FC vs Black […]
-
Mashudu Netsianda, [email protected] PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya where he is set to join other Heads of State and government in attending the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit. The three-day summit which started on Tuesday and ending on Thursday, seeks to deliberate on Africa’s recent widespread decades-long decline in soil quality of […]
-
Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected] Zimbabwean writer Zoe Ramushu and South African writer Reabetswe Moeti-Vogt have reached a significant milestone as their latest film, “Real Estate Sisters” recently made its global debut on Netflix. This follows its special screening in New York and its premiere at the Joburg Film Festival in February. The comedy feature is directed […]
Comments