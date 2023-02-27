WATCH: Bosso chairman applauds supporters

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club chairman Johnfat Sibanda has applauded the gesture by the team’s members and fans for preserving Bosso’s legacy by extending a helping hand.

Speaking at the Clubhouse where Highlanders supporters Jabulani Ndlovu and Mpumelelo Nkomazana were installing borehole equipment that they donated to the club, Sibanda said it is only Bosso members who can make the club great.

“Highlanders is a people’s team and as the leadership of the club we can only succeed when our supporters rise and contribute to the success of this institution. We’re grateful to all the members, supporters and strategic partners who contribute to the survival of Highlanders.

“These gentlemen have demonstrated that when we are united, Bosso can be great. Their donation of borehole equipment will last a long time. They gave the club this equipment for free and now they are installing it for free. As Highlanders family, we are truly grateful to their gesture,” said Sibanda.

The donated equipment includes two motors, 100m flex cable, poly pipe, sky rope and base plate connectors.

Highlanders has been working on revamping their training fields with the first one that is close to Fife Street having been commissioned.

Bosso’s first team and juniors use the field for their training sessions.

The other two training fields have overgrown grass that needs to be cut.

Bosso have in the past lamented the lack of water for irrigating their grounds after the rainy season.

Ndlovu’s company Borehole Bandits installed the system for free.

“There’s plenty of water. Though we submerged the pumps to 45m, the water level was at 6m and the equipment we installed will pump well over 7 000 litres per hour. This means that even after the rainy season our Clubhouse grounds will have adequate water,” Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu and Nkomazana are “die-hard” fans who never miss the team’s home and away games. The duo respectively grew up in Mzilikazi and Makokoba. Nkomazana who is into mining and transport industries, pledged to keep maintaining the boreholes.

“Bosso is our home, heritage and identity. I and JB will continue servicing these boreholes,” said Nkomazana. — @ZililoR