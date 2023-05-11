WATCH: Bosso coach happy with “cool” players

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS coach Baltemar Brito has applauded his charges for showing mental strength as they maintained their “cool” after being frustrated by their opponents in the past weeks.

Brito, who has been on an “anti-time wasting” campaign which his team has been subjected to by most of their opponents, said he was impressed to note that even when decisions didn’t go their way during the match against Sheasham at Bata Stadium, his players never remonstrated. The game ended 0-0.

Speaking at the weekly press conference on Thursday, Brito said:

“We try to prepare the minds of our players. For example, in the last game, we were happy because it’s not easy when a team wants to win, when a team wishes to win, comes to the field to fight and try to develop Zimbabwean football in a fair way and the other team is anti-football ethics.

“The players had good emotional control last week, they didn’t argue with the referee and kept focused.”

Brito prays that their Sunday opponents Simba Bhora will give fans value for their money with good displays.

Bosso plays Simba Bhora at Barbourfields Stadium, hoping to maintain their top spot by posting a victory.

