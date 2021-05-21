WATCH: Bosso fans question chairman Johnfat Sibanda’s integrity

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BOSSO fans were taken aback by club chairman Johnfat Sibanda’s comments at a media briefing on Thursday when he said what he promised as a candidate and what he is doing as the incumbent are totally different.

Sibanda won the Bosso chairmanship after a narrow 154 votes to 149 win over Kenneth Mhlophe in the club’s March elections and was facing the media for the first time since taking over.

He seems to have upset a number of his backers and sympathisers he stated that he was now different from Johnfat Sibanda the candidate.

Bosso fans were baffled by his utterances and took to social media to express their views on his sudden summersault.

“Mr Johnfat Sibanda, stop treating us like children. You spoke about club being freed from capture and being back to its rightful owners after you were elected chairman, so stop telling us that you were Johnfat (and) not chairman.

“It seems you won’t stop anytime soon. You are saying you are still learning what when you said you once worked with the executive. Please we want action not excuses. When you were campaigning Covid was already there, don’t blame it. You knew the positives and negatives of Covid, you didn’t just come in to be our chairman blindfolded, you knew what you were getting yourself into. Unless you want to tell us that you were forced to be a chairman. Which structures did you think you were coming in to make? Being a chairman doesn’t mean wenza umathanda. Decisions are made collectively, not etshwaleni,” reads a message from one of the club’s life members WhatsApp groups.

Another member said it was concerning that Sibanda claimed to be close to the systems and was telling them how the systems were captured and there was no accountability.

“Now he wants to hide behind the same system. Bosso like any other organisation has a culture and system, and anyone should know that before assuming office. What follows such statements are excuses. So, he will fail to implement his plans because of the solid system.”

One member asked how they should separate Sibanda the individual and Sibanda the club chairman.

“This is taking us for granted. So, in short you are saying we must not listen to anything you said before being elected, and therefore not hold you accountable to it? Kudlalwa ngathi ngu chairman la. I am so disappointed.

“The chairman has admitted that he is not well versed with Bosso matters. Now that he has seen the light, he has calmed down. Johnfat the man thought Bosso is run like a spaza shop, Johnfat the chair is now facing reality.”

Another member said he was shocked by Sibanda’s utterances.

“Shocking, there are now two; the one who was campaigning and the one at the helm.

“You can’t campaign with promises then after that say the one who campaigned and the one in office are two different people. How can that be?” – @innocentskizoe