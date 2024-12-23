WATCH: Bosso to appoint ambassadors

Lovemore Dube and Panashe Marijeni

HIGHLANDERS chief executive officer Brian Moyo says former sensational winger Andrew Shue is among a long list of players the club would like to work with.

“He was an exceptional player for us. One of the best and gave great value on the field and off even after retiring. “Whenever he gets the chance to, we have seen photos of him in his beloved Highlanders’ colours, a true ambassador,” said Moyo.

He said the club intends roping in some of its former players to be ambassadors who market the club wherever they are.

“He is among the players we intend inviting to come on board as ambassadors as we want to grow the Bosso brand and tap in the commercial value we could extract through the images of some of these former players who are all over the world,” said Moyo.

Shue was recently captured in a video which has since gone viral where he speaks of the magical 1990 season in which he was part of the cast of stars that guided Bosso to their first league and cup double.

In the interview Shue spoke of his time at the club and disclosed how they used “muti.”

For decades African football has been associated with voodoo to confuse the opposition and strengthen the user both physically and mentally.

Shue arrived at the beginning of 1990 as a young Maths teacher who was attached to Founders High School. He described the “African science” as one of the lows of his stay in an interview with a US based Zimbabwean which has gone viral.

However, he appears to have had a “buy-in” as they won a double that season.

“I will never forget going to camp during the weekend before games. We had to stay in camp so that we wouldn’t be out there partying and drinking. There was this old man who would come to camp, he would walk in and had a little package and within that package was this special ‘muti’ and we would drink it as tea, put it in the bath tub and rub it on ourselves, people thought that was crazy but we won a double that year so it was special magic,” said Shue.

These practices, which can include prayer, blessings and the use of amulets, are believed to provide spiritual protection and motivation, helping players overcome the pressures of competition. Additionally, rituals are deeply rooted in the cultural and spiritual identities of African communities, helping players connect with their heritage and fostering pride in their cultural background.

The then 23-year-old Shue played alongside football legends such as Peter Ndlovu, Adam Ndlovu, Rahman Gumbo, Peter Nkomo, Pernell Mckop, Benjamin Mpofu, Benjamin Nkonjera, Cleopas Dlodlo, Alexander Maseko and Mercedes Sibanda. He speaks fondly of his relationship with the fans.

“I will never forget that year, I was treated so well by the players and the fans. When I went to Barbourfields people would whistle and that made me feel at home,” he said.

After winning the 1990 league and cup double, Shue returned to his native United States of America. He took up acting, a field in which he already had a sister Elizabeth Shue established.

He went on to star as Billy Campbell in the popular television series, Melrose Place and also made an uncredited appearance in The Karate Kid.

Reflecting on his football experience, he said, “I had a lot of confidence after playing for Highlanders, and that year I decided to try acting.”

As African football continues to evolve, the intersection between cultural traditions and modern sport which is shifting to science remains a complex issue.

While rituals can enhance team spirit and mental resilience, they should be carefully navigated to avoid alienating or pressuring players.

The influence of these traditional practices continues to spark debate, with both positive and negative consequences depending on the context in which they are employed.

Ultimately, balancing cultural heritage with professional standards is key to the continued success of African football. Shue left a mark at Bosso and there were other American players after him who played for Highlanders like Geoff Wheeler, Dereck Odwod and Kirk Fredricks.