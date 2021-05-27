WATCH: Bosso’s Washington Navaya has potential to become deadly striker

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NEW Highlanders signing Washington Navaya has the potential to become a deadly striker in the local league, according to head coach Mandla Mpofu.

The former ZPC Munyati forward scored on debut when Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs by 1-0 in the opening round of the Chibuku Super Cup fixtures last Sunday.

Navaya (22) is the younger brother to former Highlanders’ striker Macreza.

Mpofu is impressed with the forward and describes him as a brilliant striker.

“He came to a big institution and it is not easy to play for Highlanders coming from outside town. But he has shown he can get better with each game that we play. He is a typical number 9. He is not much of a special player, but his job is to score and he did that.

“I hope he continues to score more goals. It will boost his confidence before fans return to the stadium. We will talk to him and motivate him. If he can score more goals, he can become a deadly striker,” said Mpofu.

Asked if Navaya could be the perfect replacement for Prince Dube, Mpofu said: “If he can score goals every week then maybe he can surpass Prince, but l cannot compare him to Prince. Navaya is young and if he can score more goals then I am happy for him.”

Bosso dropped veteran striker Mkhokheli Dube, who went on to join ambitious Zifa Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision. – @innocentskizoe