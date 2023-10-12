WATCH: Botswana President bowled over by Zim quality exhibits

President Masisi interacts with Ms Matilda Manhambo (left) of Manhambo Investments trading as Kupfuma Ishungu Farm who is representing the Midlands horticulture and floriculture exporting cluster at the 2023 Global Expo Botswana which began in Gaborone yesterday

Prosper Ndlovu in Gaborone, Botswana

THE high quality exhibits and huge presence of Zimbabwean participants at the 2023 Global Expo Botswana, which kicked off in Gaborone yesterday have left a lasting impression on President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

The neighbouring country’s President, who officially opened the expo earlier in the morning with a call for the scaling up of regional cooperation to unlock African economic transformation, conducted a tour of exhibition stands, including the giant Zimbabwe pavilion where he made several stops to appreciate the works.

A total of 23 local companies drawn from different sectors of the economy are exhibiting their goods and services at the expo, which ends on Saturday.

The local companies are seeking to leverage the platform to expand market footprint and seal strategic synergies.

President Masisi engaged with several exhibitors and admired their displays, expressing particular interest in the leather and agriculture value added thrust shown by Zimbabwean companies.

The country’s participation at the expo has been organised by ZimTrade as part of Government efforts to steer export-led economic growth, which is critical towards the attainment of an upper middle-income economy vision by 2030.

In separate interviews after President Masisi’s tour, Zimbabwean business representatives said they were encouraged to continue thriving for better with a focus on tapping into wider opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Bulawayo-based company, Good Hope Leather Products’ director, Mr Elliot Matsika said he was excited to meet President Masisi who admired their diverse leather products although he could not get adequate time to submit his pitch on elephants skins value addition.

“The President came here and said ‘this is beautiful and wonderful, made from Zimbabwe’,” he said after the tour.

“However, my idea was to engage with him on the need to tap into the vast elephant skins they have, which we need as raw materials and have a market for these, we can actually buy them.”

Ms Matilda Manhambo of Manhambo Investments trading as Kupfuma Ishungu Farm who is representing the Midlands horticulture and floriculture exporting cluster, said they were thrilled by the positive feedback from the market.

“We are exhibiting here for the first time and we produce horticultural products, livestock and poultry. We are excited about the exposure here,” she said.

“President Masisi was impressed by our products and actually said ‘with you we can talk’. We have been encouraged by the interest from buyers who say our products have good taste compared to others.”

Ms Manhambo said they received more than 50 visitors to our stand yesterday.

Prime Sole Leather sales and warehouse manager, Mr Antony Chiwanza, said their engagement with President Masisi has given them a huge confidence boost.

“We are first-time exhibitors here and the President wanted to know what we do and the products we offer.

“We told him we are into safety shoes and other shoe accessories and that we are also training Botswana guys on leather and supporting them with raw materials and technical support,” he said.

“We expect to get more orders as the expo progresses and we already have enquiries from some security company here.”

ZimTrade client advisor, Ms Nozipho Maphala, who took President Masisi through the tour of local businesses said Botswana was a strategic market for Zimbabwe.

She said riding on the cordial relations between the two states, there was a higher potential for the pursuit of mutually beneficial trade ties.

Zimbabwe will tomorrow host a session here where ZimTrade will unpack the doing business in Zimbabwe dynamics and explain the processes involved and available opportunities.

The Global Expo Botswana is a premier international trade fair designed to facilitate collaborations and promote economic partnerships within the continent.

This year’s fair, running under the theme “AfCTA as a springboard for improved intra-Africa trade”, is set to attract exhibitors from other African countries and beyond, offering Zimbabwean companies a wider network of potential partners.