WATCH: Break the barriers to emancipate women – Amb Mubi

THERE is a need to break the inherent barriers that impede women emancipation and empowerment if the world is to become a better place for all.

Zimbabwe Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion Commissioner General, Ambassador Mary Mubi, said this in an address to stakeholders here this morning.

The month of March is dedicated to telling the women’s story and during this period every year the world over commemorates the strides being achieved by women with debates focused on issues that seek to empower the female gender.

Gender equality and women empowerment are the heart of the global sustainable development goals and Zimbabwe has fully embraced these under its economic development policies.

