WATCH: Bribe-taking police officers arrested

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

TWO Harare-based bribe-taking police officers, whose moment of criminality was recorded with the footage going viral on various social media platforms, have been arrested and are facing disciplinary and criminal charges.

In a statement on Monday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba, does not condone corruption by any police officer and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.

“Reference is made to a video which went viral on social media in which a female police officer is clearly seen accepting bribes from suspects while sitting on a plastic chair at Parkade Rank at the corner of Nelson Mandela Street and Rezende Street in Harare Central Business District,” said Comm Nyathi, before confirming the arrests of Constables Mupandira nd Chirengendure.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the public that Constable Mupandira and Constable Chirengendure have been arrested. They are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges.

The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone corruption by any police officer and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour,” said Comm Nyathi.