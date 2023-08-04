WATCH: Brito expects Khumalo to deliver

Innocent Kurira,[email protected]

HIGHLANDERS FC coach Baltemar Brito is hoping forward Thabo Zikode Khumalo will produce the qualities they are looking for in a striker.

Brito’s number one target upfront was Obriel Chirinda but the club failed to acquire the player’s signature with Brito publicly stating it is difficult to bring players to Highlanders.

Bosso are still to confirm Khumalo’s capture but Chronicle Sports has it on good authority that it’s a done deal.

Though shying away from saying the Bosso leadership interferes with the transfer business at the club, Brito yesterday revealed the club intends to sign the player.

“Thabo came to join us last week. He is a player that was selected by the leadership. We assessed him in two or three sessions. It’s hard to make a true assessment of a player in those few days.

“He is a player that comes from the leadership and they are our employers and we need to respect that. We had our target and the leadership failed to get us our target. At least we expect the board to bring one player similar to our target in terms of characteristics, so let’s wait and see. The leadership wants to sign him so we will see how it goes,” said Brito.

The transfer window closed on Monday at midnight and Bosso are believed to have started the registration process earlier that day after coaches are believed to have said they were seeing something special in the big midfielder-cum-striker.

The 27-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Tongaat FC in South Africa’s lower leagues expired. He has had stints with Orlando Pirates, Free State Stars, Bloemfontein Celtics, and once trained at British side Fulham.

His great-grandfather Albert and Rhodes, the sons of Njube who was King Lobengula’s son, were among a group of young men who formed Highlanders FC in 1926.

Bosso’s next assignment is a trip to Nyamhunga Stadium to face ZPC Kariba on Saturday. Brito says his charges are focused on the match.

“The motivation is different after a win or a defeat or draw. The boys are happy and focused on what they need to do.”

Brito will be up against Luke Masomere, the self-proclaimed doctor of local football, a veteran who led AmaZulu to the league championship and coached Hwange, Masvingo United, Dynamos and Shabanie Mine.

He has been in charge of five matches at ZPC Kariba and has won three, drawn one and lost one for 10 points from a possible 15.

Bosso have conceded only four times in 17 matches and go into tomorrow’s match carrying a six-match winning run. They have a seven point lead over second-placed Ngezi Platinum. — @innocentskizoe.