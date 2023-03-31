WATCH: Brito fired up

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club coach Baltermar Brito said pressure will be on Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum when the two teams face off at Barbourfields Stadium, with Bosso out to break a nine-year winless jinx.

The Portuguese, who missed Highlanders’ opener against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium a fortnight ago as he was attending a Uefa Pro-Licence refresher course in Portugal, is charged up for the FC Platinum game.

Brito, arrived in time for Highlanders’ 1-0 away win against Black Rhinos, a result that saw Bosso breaking a six-year away winless run against the army side.

Speaking at a pre-match Press conference in Bulawayo yesterday, Brito said his charges are ready to face the champions who narrowly beat them 3-2 last season at Barbourfields.

Brito refuses to read much into Highlanders’ history, with Bosso having last collected three points against Pure Platinum Play in August 2014 when they won 1-0 at Mandava Stadium.

“Records can be broken and we’re here to try and break the record against FC Platinum,” said Brito.

“The technical staff and players at Highlanders are not looking at the past but we’re always looking to the future, the next match. In this case, we’re looking forward to the FC Platinum game. Every next match we want to win and we want three points against FC Platinum,” said Brito.

The Highlanders coach feels that FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza will be under pressure on Sunday, having ruled Bosso out of the championship contenders’ list in an interview the latter did with our sister paper The Sunday Mail in February.

Mapeza named Harare giants Dynamos, Manica Diamonds as well as Caps United on the list of championship contenders based on their pre-season recruitments.

“Mapeza at the beginning of the season didn’t include Highlanders in the group of teams favourites for the championship. This means too much, they have quality players, they are a strong team but we have our strengths too. So, we will fight. I think pressure is on their side,” Brito said.

Heading into Sunday’s blockbuster, both teams are bubbling with confidence as they are unbeaten in two games. Bosso drew 0-0 with ZPC Kariba on the first day of the season before collecting three points against Black Rhinos 1-0 last weekend while FC Platinum won 2-1 away at Simba Bhora and edged Cranborne Bullets 1-0 at home.

Brito declared a clean bill of health in his squad, promising to field a strong squad that, in his opinion, will stand against FC Platinum.

Bosso will look to skipper Ariel Sibanda who has kept two clean sheets, the defence quartet of Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Mbeba and Archford Faira. New signing Melikhaya Ncube, Darlington Mukuli, Divine Mhindirira and last weekend’s scorer McKinnon Mushore will form the midfield with Stanley Ngala and Lynoth Chikuhwa leading the attack.

FC Platinum’s hopes will be on goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, captain Gift Mbweti, Lawrence Mhlanga, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, midfield trio of Juan Mutudza, Brian Banda and Jarrison Selemani, as well as forward Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya.

Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona has been used as FC Platinum’s impact player coming from the bench.

Castle Lager MatchDay Three Fixtures

Today: Herentals v Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium)

Tomorrow: Simba Bhora v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham v Yadah (Mandava), Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Cranborne Bullets v Chicken Inn (Baobab Stadium)

Sunday: Caps United v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), Triangle United v Ngezi platinum Stars (Gibbo), Hwange v Greenfuel (Luveve). — @ZililoR