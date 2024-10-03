WATCH: BS Brown set to release debut Afro Jazz album – Selimathunzi

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter



AFRO-Jazz artiste BS Brown is stepping into the spotlight with the release of his lead single Ukuthanda Umuntu, marking the first taste of his highly anticipated debut album, Selimathunzi, which drops this month.

The Plumtree-born musician, known for his smooth vocals and heartfelt melodies, is using this album as a platform for social commentary, blending music with messages of love, spirituality, and empowerment.

The eight-track album will include songs like Yindoda Enjani, Uhlezi Bheya, Amavimbadlebe, Kulungile Nkosi, and Thatha Wese.

Since releasing his single two weeks ago, BS Brown has been making rounds on city radio stations, promoting the groovy Afro Jazz anthem that is already getting people talking.

“I have an album coming up called Selimathunzi, which is Afro Jazz and has eight songs. One of which has been released called Ukuthanda Umuntu Wakho, which is introducing the album and me to the world,” said BS Brown.

His music is not just about catchy tunes; it is a vehicle for education and healing, BS Brown said.

“Music speaks to important issues beyond words. It goes straight to the spirit. Through pairing music with education, I’m inspired to spread these messages.”

Brown’s debut album takes on the weight of social commentary, aiming to correct, advise, and reflect on real-world issues while still entertaining his audience. There is also a blend of gospel music, a tribute to his spiritual upbringing.

“I was brought up in the ways of God, and I would say to myself that every album that I produce, there should be a gospel song. This will help me preach to people and at the same time entertain them,” said BS Brown said.

His inspiration comes from the community, the people he interacts with every day.

“I realised the most important thing in life is love, as God ordained. Even if we are different, love is the glue that holds us together,” said Brown.

But BS Brown wants to hear from his listeners on what they think about the released song and album.

“I urge people when they hear the track or when the album drops, to listen and give us feedback. We want to know where we did well and where we could improve,” said BS Brown.

Though Selimathunzi marks his first official album, BS Brown has been involved in music for years. He began singing in primary school, inspired by his father, a part-time musician with the Imbube Music Group in the 1970s. From singing at church gatherings and weddings to becoming a member of the Imbube group Ugodlwayo Omnyama, his journey has been deeply rooted in music and performance.

BS Brown is also the founder and executive director of YES Trust Zimbabwe, a youth-focused NGO dedicated to education, health, and social protection through the arts. His passion for empowerment doesn’t stop there – he is one of 17 global leaders for the United Nations’ Generation Equality Action Coalition, advocating to end gender-based violence against women and girls.

As the world gets ready for Selimathunzi, BS Brown is positioning himself as not just an artist but a voice for social change, driven by love, music, and community.