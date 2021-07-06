WATCH: Bulawayo artistes get trendy sneakers from True West

MJ Sings receives his pair of Converse All Star Play to Win sneakers from Diva

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

ONE of the organisers of the Bulawayo Sneaker Expo, True West this morning gifted the city’s artistes with sneakers as a way to lend support to the arts sector.

True West, a promotional and lifestyle company that is run by Davison “Diva” Feliate and Leroy Waps presented artistes who included Asaph, Rockie DoUb, Kayla Black and MJ Sings with the sneakers.

This was the second gifting in the city by the company with the first being last year when artistes Mzoe 7 and Msiz’kay were gifted with trendy sneakers in preparation for the Bulawayo Arts Awards.

Award-winning rapper Asaph who received a pair of Air Max 98 blood said such synergies with local businesses is what they envisage as artistes.

“Big shout out to the guys for bringing us together and gifting us. Drip (stylish fashion) and hip hop meet like this. So, the more fashion and music interact, the more we make this lifestyle come out in a big way. I hope this is the start and definitely not the finish,” said Asaph.

Another rapper Rockie DoUb who is behind the hit song Monate Fela received a Converse ERX 60. He thanked Diva and Leroy Waps for their continued support of the arts.

“We’d like to thank Diva and Waps for this kind gesture as it means a lot to us as artistes and content creators. This is the kind of corporate support that we’ve been yearning for and we’d like to thank our brothers for paving the way for others,” said Rockie.

Fast-rising RnB musician, Kayla Black who received a pair of Air Max 90 Metallic Gold sneakers said it was a wonderful gesture from True West.

“I really want to thank these guys for what they’re doing. It’s not a lot of people who’d think of helping artistes from their country so to see that there’re people with that kind of mindset is really cool,” Kayla Black said.

Receiving his pair of Converse All Star Play to Win sneakers, crooner MJ Sings was at a loss of words.

“This is crazy man. When Diva reached out, I didn’t know it was going to be this. This is fire! I’m excited,” said MJ Sings.

King Bill, an artiste and digital content creator who was gifted a pair of Adidas Rivalry said artistes deserve such amazing merchandise so as to push their art.

“They are giving local artistes that which they rightfully deserve which is some amazing merchandise. The goal is to continue to promote local artistes by increasing their value. Something as simple as good merchandise can boost someone’s state of being which then improves their music,” said King Bill.

True West founder and director Davison “Diva” Feliate said they wanted to promote and work closely with artistes hence why they gifted this group with sneakers.

“We’ve decided to work with artistes so as to grow the industry. We’re part of the Bulawayo Sneaker Expo and through the ideas we got from that event, we decided to gift a few artistes with sneakers.

“Our company is growing and we’d love for it to grow with artistes. Going forward, we shall continue to promote them as much as we can. We also want to encourage people out there to support the arts in any way possible,” said Diva. – @bonganinkunzi