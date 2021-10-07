WATCH: Bulawayo Chiefs’ Portuguese coach arrives

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PORTUGUESE coach Nilton Terroso said he was excited about taking up a job with ambitious Bulawayo Chiefs after touching down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport on Thursday morning.

Terroso was hired by the Ninjas and was tasked with building a competitive side that will compete with the best teams in the Premier Soccer league.

He was welcomed by one of his local assistant coaches Mark Mathe together and other club officials.

Torroso was forced to travel alone after the first assistant coach he picked to work with tested positive for Covid-19.

The assistant is now expected to make the journey in two weeks’ time.

The former Cadiff City assistant coach appeared relaxed and promised to respect the local game by playing an attractive brand of football.

“I’m excited to be finally here after completing all the protocols and procedures,” Torroso said before being whisked away.